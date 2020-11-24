Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A cold front has brought a brief shot of cooler, less humid air to the panhandle. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 40s inland w/low 50s at the coast. The cool down will be brief and we will see highs rise into the mid 70s Tuesday. Winds will be SE at 5-10 mph. Those SE winds will increase the moisture over the panhandle. By Wednesday we will see lows in the 50s and by Wednesday we will see rain return to the forecast w/highs in the upper 70s. By Thanksgiving we will see highs in the upper 70s with spotty showers.

