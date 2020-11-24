Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Briefly cooler weather has returned to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A cold front has brought a brief shot of cooler, less humid air to the panhandle. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 40s inland w/low 50s at the coast. The cool down will be brief and we will see highs rise into the mid 70s Tuesday. Winds will be SE at 5-10 mph. Those SE winds will increase the moisture over the panhandle. By Wednesday we will see lows in the 50s and by Wednesday we will see rain return to the forecast w/highs in the upper 70s. By Thanksgiving we will see highs in the upper 70s with spotty showers.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The most expensive home sale to date took place in less than 60 days in South Walton.
Multi-million dollar home is highest priced sold in South Walton
The case is being investigated by the Traffic Homicide Unit.
Pedestrian seriously injured after traffic crash in Panama City Beach
Florida Highway Patrol officials say one Youngstown man, 65, is dead after a single-vehicle...
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Bay County
She is excited for the experience of a lifetime.
Lynn Haven woman to decorate the White House for Christmas
Dispatch received the call around 5:30 p.m.
Jackson County Sheriff’s officials investigating Graceville shooting

Latest News

More humid weather is on the way by mid-week
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says it'll get downright chilly tonight into tomorrow morning.
Monday Forecast
A look at the work week ahead
Work Week Forecast
SUNDAY EVENING WX 11-22-2020
SUNDAY EVENING WX 11-22-2020