Panama City Beach Sports Complex COVID-19 testing site opens

The new Panama City Beach Sports Complex COVID-19 testing site had a steady line of cars on its first day open Monday.

The WalkOnClinic Site will operate the same hours as the Lynn Haven testing site.

The hours are on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You must have an appointment to get testing done.

Bay County Emergency Management Division Chief Frankie Lumm said the site was opened in response to the rise in cases but also to fit the need of Bay County residents, especially during the holiday season.

”We just wanted to make sure we had enough availability for everybody to be able to get tested. And we have a lot of folks that are getting tested as family members are coming into town,” Lumm said. “So, we just wanted to make sure we had that availability for everybody.”

The site is open five days a week except for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. You can go to the county’s website to make an appointment.

