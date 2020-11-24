Pedestrian hit by van in Panama City Beach is in serious condition

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

A pedestrian was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a van in Panama City Beach Monday evening.

The incident happened on Thomas Drive near Captain Avenue.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the van was traveling southbound on Thomas Drive when a pedestrian who had been on the west shoulder moved into the path of the van and was hit.

The pedestrian was taken to Bay Medical E.R. with serious injuries.

Neither the driver of the van or the three passengers were injured.

