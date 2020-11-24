Photos released of dog pack believed to have killed Bascom man

BASCOM, Fla. (WJHG) - Last week a Bascom man was found dead, believed to have been killed by a pack of wild dogs. Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies say they believe they now have photos of the dogs.

Last week, authorities say Donald Allen was attacked by dogs and died from his injuries. The attack happened around Kirkland Road. They say they have sent DNA samples found in the evidence to the University of Florida to see if they can identify the breed of the dogs involved in the attack.

Authorities released photos taken by trail cameras in the area of Kirkland and Concord Roads. They say these dogs match the description of the dogs seen in the area before Allen was attacked.

Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies say the dog pack seen here matches the description of the dogs that attacked and killed a man last week. (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

If you see these dogs, or any pack of dogs, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9648.

