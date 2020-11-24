Prepping for holiday travel amid pandemic

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Officials with Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Bay County say their numbers are down around 28 percent from last November but are still expecting a steady holiday travel season.

“We’re encouraged by people wanting to travel, people wanting to come to the beach, then when they come, they have to leave too,” said Executive Director for the airport Parker McClellan. “But we’re doing everything we can to keep people coming and going safely from our community.”

Airport officials say to check your flight status before heading to the airport and give yourself even more time than usual as new safety procedures may make your time in the airport longer but ultimately safer.

“Do all the things you would normally do to make sure you’re safe. We’re also helping by spraying the terminal with disinfectant and things like that,” said McClellan. “Everybody is working very hard to make sure your trip is as safe as possible.”

For those leaving home wanting an extra sense of security, law enforcement officials say to reach out to your local agency and see if they have a holiday home check program.

“Most agencies have a program or a house check program. We can come by, we know when you’re going to be out of town and leave us the information that we ask for so we know who should be there and who shouldn’t,” said Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie.

And for those hitting the road this holiday season?

“Please drive slow,” said Ramie. “At the end of the day, you’re going to get there. That’s one of the problems that we see is people in a hurry who are afraid they’re going to be five minutes late, you need to be five minutes early.”

Chief Ramie says you can call the Lynn Haven Police Department at 850-265-4111 to set up a home check.

You can also call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 747-4700 to set up a home check.

