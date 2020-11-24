Southport woman wins $1 million from scratch-off

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Southport woman is now $1 million richer from a scratch-off ticket from a Winn-Dixie in Lynn Haven.

Pamela Lavigne, 61, said she was buying groceries for her family when she decided to get the lottery ticket. She decided to get her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

“I scratched the ticket when I got to my car and saw it was worth $1 million, I was shocked,” she told Florida Lottery Communications.

