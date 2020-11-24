Advertisement

Suspect arrested in weekend shooting in Graceville

Graceville Police say a suspect has been arrested for a shooting that left one person dead...
Graceville Police say a suspect has been arrested for a shooting that left one person dead Saturday at the Hardee's restaurant on Cotton Street.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WJHG) - A suspect has been arrested in Saturday’s shooting at a Graceville restaurant.

According to the Graceville Police Department’s Facebook page, officers with the Dothan Police Department arrested Trayvon Dorsey Saturday night for the murder of Shannon Latrent Weatherington.

Police believe Dorsey shot and killed Weatherington inside the Hardee’s restaurant on Cotton Street in Graceville.

Officers say the suspect will be extradited back to Jackson County where he will await trial.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The most expensive home sale to date took place in less than 60 days in South Walton.
Multi-million dollar home is highest priced sold in South Walton
The case is being investigated by the Traffic Homicide Unit.
Pedestrian seriously injured after traffic crash in Panama City Beach
Florida Highway Patrol officials say one Youngstown man, 65, is dead after a single-vehicle...
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Bay County
She is excited for the experience of a lifetime.
Lynn Haven woman to decorate the White House for Christmas
Dispatch received the call around 5:30 p.m.
Jackson County Sheriff’s officials investigating Graceville shooting

Latest News

Florida is on track to become the third state in the country to hit one million COVID-19 cases...
Municipalities seek more local control over pandemic policy
Florida is on track to become the third state in the country to hit one million COVID-19 cases...
One Million Cases
A new COVID-19 site opened Monday at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.
New COVID-19 Site
According to state health officials, the number of COVID-19 cases are rising across the area.
COVID-19 Area Update