Suspect arrested in weekend shooting in Graceville

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WJHG) - A suspect has been arrested in Saturday’s shooting at a Graceville restaurant.

According to the Graceville Police Department’s Facebook page, officers with the Dothan Police Department arrested Trayvon Dorsey Saturday night for the murder of Shannon Latrent Weatherington.

Police believe Dorsey shot and killed Weatherington inside the Hardee’s restaurant on Cotton Street in Graceville.

Officers say the suspect will be extradited back to Jackson County where he will await trial.

