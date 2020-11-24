The Panama City Beach Police Department starts Holiday Helper program

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Every year with the help of local schools, the Panama City Beach Police Department collects food and then passes it out to those in the community who may need an extra hand around the holidays.

”This is just the very essence of community policing, its community partners coming together with you local officials to make sure those people that wouldn’t typically ask for help, get the help anyway,” Lt. J.R. Talamantez said.

The program kicked off Monday at the Panama City Beach Police Department and hundreds of families picked up their Thanksgiving food bags. Volunteers say this year people were a little more grateful.

”I know this year has been really hard on everybody both with the Pandemic and people losing their jobs and stuff like that, it is really nice to see them happy that we are still out there giving them a helping hand,” Volunteer, Kera Whitman said.

Lt. J. R. Talamantez tells us this program means so much to him because he sees how much help it brings to the community, especially in these trying times.

Something we have been doing for the past several decades and it is an opportunity we take to help those families that just need a little extra this time of the year, ya know 2020 has been rough for everybody, we just want to do what we can as an agency and community to help ya know families out that need it,” Lt. Talamantez said.

Panama City Beach Police will start collecting for its Christmas food bag program and present the day after Thanksgiving.

