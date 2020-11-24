Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead this morning. We’ll see plenty of sunshine return to our skies today. So grab the shades heading out the door!

Also, grab a jacket! It’s a cold start with temperatures largely starting out in the 40s. But our typical cold spots like Crestview and DeFuniak Springs are getting going in the 30s this morning. Meanwhile, coastal locations closer to the relatively warmer Gulf waters are getting started in the 50s. Quite the spread of temperatures this morning, but under the sunshine we’ll all warm up similarly today.

Highs reach the mid 70s this afternoon. Which by the midday, I imagine many of you will be able to shed the jackets. So do dress in layers out the door this morning if you’re going to be spending any time outdoors this afternoon in the more pleasant feel.

Our pattern is fairly progressive in the atmosphere, meaning things are moving quickly. The ridge of high pressure, which moved in behind Monday morning’s latest cold front, is quickly sliding to the Mid-Atlantic States to our north today. And with clock-wise flow around that ridge of high pressure, we’re going to notice a change unfolding in terms of winds and feels quite quickly over the next 24hrs.

While the ridge was centered to our northwest, clock-wise winds gave us northerly cooler flow. Once we get into the afternoon today that ridge will be over the Carolina’s and the clock-wise flow will begin to give us more easterly to southeasterly winds, or onshore flow, which will start to pump back in the moisture and humidity.

Our humidity, for the most part today, remains very tolerable. But by tonight and into tomorrow morning, the increasing moisture will prevent us from getting as cold tonight and lows will return to the 50s. Highs will even reach the upper 70s tomorrow.

With the increasing moisture we’ll see more clouds in our skies, as well as, pick up an afternoon or evening chance for a scattered shower. Better rain chances arrive Wednesday night into early Thanksgiving morning. But our Thanksgiving still looks good, unseasonably warm and a bit humid with highs near 80 under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with close to seasonal highs in the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast draws in more warmth and humidity into the midweek with rain chances possible late Wednesday through Thanksgiving morning.

