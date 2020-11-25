Area Scores and Highlights for Tuesday, November 24th
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -
High School Basketball/Boys
Lake Mary 82 Mosley 72
Rutherford 76 Arnold 70
Cottondale 27 Marianna 78
Chipley 54 Laurel Hill 66
Holmes 43 Malone 70
Poplar Springs 71 Graceville 44
Rocky Bayou 57 PCA 69
High School Basketball/Girls
Bozeman 44 Sneads 25
Port St. Joe 51 West Florida 39
Altha 53 Pope John Paul II 30
Niceville 56 Tate 3
