Area Scores and Highlights for Tuesday, November 24th

By Scott Rossman
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

High School Basketball/Boys

Lake Mary 82 Mosley 72

Rutherford 76 Arnold 70

Cottondale 27 Marianna 78

Chipley 54 Laurel Hill 66

Holmes 43 Malone 70

Poplar Springs 71 Graceville 44

Rocky Bayou 57 PCA 69

High School Basketball/Girls

Bozeman 44 Sneads 25

Port St. Joe 51 West Florida 39

Altha 53 Pope John Paul II 30

Niceville 56 Tate 3

