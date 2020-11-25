Advertisement

Boy, 15, charged in Wisconsin mall shooting that injured 8

The teen reportedly faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm while under 18.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy faces multiple charges stemming from a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that left eight people injured.

On Tuesday, he was ordered held in secure detention instead of being released to his parents.

In a petition for juvenile delinquency, the teen faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm while under 18, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

According to the juvenile petition, the teen and a friend were in the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa on Friday when the friend confronted some people, then punched one.

Witnesses told police that the teen began shooting with a handgun.

He was arrested Sunday in a car with Illinois license plates and with the handgun used in the shooting.

The Associated Press isn’t naming the teen because he is charged as a juvenile.

