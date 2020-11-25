Local nonprofits receive additional funding through the CARES Act

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Local nonprofits are getting their own help this holiday season. Through the CARES Act, United Way of Northwest Florida distributed the funds to seven organizations in our area.

One of those being Doorways of Northwest Florida.

Doorways of Northwest Florida is using the money to help those who have experienced loss due to the pandemic.

The funding will be used to help individuals cover past due rent, mortgages, utilities, childcare and more.

“Everybody that is eligible for this money; if you have been impacted by COVID, and you can prove that to us, we have got to be able to see some documentation that shows us that,” Executive Director of Doorways of Northwest Florida, Yvonne Petrasovits, said.

The same goes for rebuild Bay County. The CARES Act will help organizations offer extra help to those suffering from COVID-19 on top of Hurricane Michael.

”We are seeing clients, that have been, that are still experiencing hardships from Michael that are now impacted by COVID, and so we wanted to make sure we expanded the pipeline to be able to get those folks through and be able to provide this immediate assistance,” Executive Director of Rebuild Bay County, Donna Pilson said.

Bay County residents can apple for assistance from either organizations before December 30th. Leaders say now is the time to apply.

We are just concerned we are going to see a lot of folks in trouble come January; we are hoping that is not the case, but that is kind of why we are trying to let everyone know this is the only time you can apply for this funding,” Petrasovits said.

As of now, leaders aren’t sure when they will receive outside funds, but they are grateful for what was given in this time.

Click here and here for the links to the Doorways of Northwest Florida Website and the Rebuild Bay County website.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.