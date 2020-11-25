New signs aim to promote safe usage of low speed vehicles and golf carts

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Low speed vehicles like golf carts are a popular way for some people to travel around South Walton when they visit.

But Coastal Cruisers co-owner Rosemary Kyle said she sometimes sees people driving recklessly when they rent golf carts.

“People don’t take it seriously, they are street legal vehicles, and they have to follow and abide by the rules of any other vehicle on the road,” said Kyle.

At Tuesday’s Board of County Commission meeting, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office received approval to put new signs along the 30A corridor and Scenic Gulf Drive.

“We can also say we’ve inundated Scenic Gulf and the 30A corridor with signs that try to educate you, so their excuse of saying ‘I didn’t know’ does not apply anymore,” said Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy Mark Wendell.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that before they get on a golf cart or low speed vehicle, they need to have a closed container, put away their phones, buckle up and follow all normal road rules.

“If they have a valid driver’s license, they know the rules and regulations of the roadway, versus these young kids who are 14, 13, 12-years-old; they don’t know any better; they’re just thinking this is a toy,” said Wendell.

Coastal Cruisers co-owner John Kyle said they believe the reminders will make South Walton safer.

“Walton County being proactive on this is a really good idea. They’re not toys; you can get hurt on them; you can get killed on them; they’re not for people under 16-years-old, on ours; they’re not available for people under 21-years-old,” said Kyle.

The sheriff’s office will also place signs near the county roads that intersect Highway 98, to remind drivers that low speed vehicles and golf carts aren’t allowed on roads with speed limits more than 35 miles an hour.

