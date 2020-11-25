Advertisement

Panama City Police Dept. earns Excelsior Award

Accreditation is for three years.
Accreditation is for three years.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:23 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People need to have confidence in the safety and security of their community, which is why the Panama City Police Department received a prestigious award Tuesday morning.

PCPD has been accredited for the past 18 years and was re-accredited this year. It received the Excelsior Award from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation.

Out of roughly 500 police departments in Florida, the department is one of 60 that holds this status.

Chief Scott Ervin said although this has been a rough year for police, this award will push them to continue to strive to be better every day.

“There’s always room for improvement; nobody is perfect,” said Chief Ervin. “This just shows we’re taking the initiative to make sure we’re doing the things to move forward; that we have good policies in place; we have good training in place.”

Accreditation is for three years and the police department will have to maintain certain policies to keep the excelsior status.

