Advertisement

Project management office coming to Panama City

By Sam Martello
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After Hurricane Michael, Panama City leaders knew they would have their hands full with the rebuild projects the area would need.

The Panama City Commission took action Tuesday morning by creating the Project Management Office which will be responsible for all of the FEMA and other construction projects the city is taking on.

This office will also create roughly 10 to 15 more jobs.

There are currently 72 FEMA projects alone and officials say they hope this office will help the city better manage these projects.

“The establishment of the project management office is designed to be able to more efficiently and more effectively execute those dollars so we can get back up on our feet quicker than what we’ve seen in other communities,” said Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen.

McQueen says he wants to have this office up and running by January.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The case is being investigated by the Traffic Homicide Unit.
Pedestrian seriously injured after traffic crash in Panama City Beach
Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies say the dog pack seen here matches the description of the...
Photos released of dog pack believed to have killed Bascom man
The most expensive home sale to date took place in less than 60 days in South Walton.
Multi-million dollar home is highest priced sold in South Walton
Health professionals warn folks not to let their guard down this holiday season.
Bay County sees rise in COVID-19 cases
Graceville Police say a suspect has been arrested for a shooting that left one person dead...
Suspect arrested in weekend shooting in Graceville

Latest News

Local non-profits help those suffering because of the pandemic
Local nonprofits receive additional funding through the CARES Act
Black Friday will look a little different this year at Pier Park due to COVID-19.
Retail stores at Pier Park are preparing for Black Friday amid COVID-19
A Santa Rosa Beach family found a pair of bears on their porch Tuesday morning.
Santa Rosa Beach family finds pair of bears on front porch
New signs will be posted along the 30A corridor for golf cart and low speed vehicle drivers.
New signs aim to promote safe usage of low speed vehicles and golf carts