Project management office coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After Hurricane Michael, Panama City leaders knew they would have their hands full with the rebuild projects the area would need.

The Panama City Commission took action Tuesday morning by creating the Project Management Office which will be responsible for all of the FEMA and other construction projects the city is taking on.

This office will also create roughly 10 to 15 more jobs.

There are currently 72 FEMA projects alone and officials say they hope this office will help the city better manage these projects.

“The establishment of the project management office is designed to be able to more efficiently and more effectively execute those dollars so we can get back up on our feet quicker than what we’ve seen in other communities,” said Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen.

McQueen says he wants to have this office up and running by January.

