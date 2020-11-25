Revitalization efforts continue in downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the City of Panama City have been working on a revitalization project in the downtown area since 2016, making slight changes along the way.

At Tuesday morning’s City Commission meeting, commissioners approved a slight change to the plan.

Lots less than 10,000 square feet, buildings constructed prior to 1945, and buildings less than 5 stories high do not have to follow the plan’s parking requirements.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said lifting these restrictions allows for a more scenic view of the downtown area.

“Making it more walkable, people are actually going to be able to see things going by when they’re walking around,” said Mayor Brudnicki. “With the different attractions that we have now, and the things we’re adding to it, it’s just going to make it more pleasant.”

Mayor Brudnicki said he hopes this project will be completed within the first few months of 2021.

