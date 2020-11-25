Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The weather pattern is going to become warmer and more humid in the days ahead. Moisture is already increasing from the Gulf of Mexico. As a result it will be milder tonight w/50s inland and 60s at the coast. Clouds will increase Wednesday w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will start low and then increase by the evening hours (30-40%). By Thanksgiving we will see peek-a-boo sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances will linger in the forecast.

Our best chances of rain come this weekend with a 40% chance Saturday and 70% Sunday as a strong cold front passes over our area. That front could bring the coldest air of the season to NWFL next week.

