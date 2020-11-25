Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances and humidity are on the increase
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The weather pattern is going to become warmer and more humid in the days ahead. Moisture is already increasing from the Gulf of Mexico. As a result it will be milder tonight w/50s inland and 60s at the coast. Clouds will increase Wednesday w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances will start low and then increase by the evening hours (30-40%). By Thanksgiving we will see peek-a-boo sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances will linger in the forecast.

Our best chances of rain come this weekend with a 40% chance Saturday and 70% Sunday as a strong cold front passes over our area. That front could bring the coldest air of the season to NWFL next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

