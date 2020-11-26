Marianna prepares for a fast-paced Gadsden team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The bulldogs set to take on Gadsden tomorrow night.

Marianna is coming six straight wins, and in five of those games, the dawgs racked up at least 34 points. They’ve had quite the turnaround since the beginning of the season, no doubt some of that success due to the single-wing offense they run. Coach Donaldson knows it will be here a hard fought game.

“Well, we are confident. We are confident. I think that starts in practice. At practice, we are just hard on each other, players and coaches. If somebody makes a play, we let them know. If somebody gets beat, we let them know. That has bred some confidence. We know that we are going to get met with praise when you good, and we know that we are going to get on to you when you do bad. It’s very equal. I think that that has led us to prepare at a high level. When you are prepared like that, I think, that you area a confident team. I think that’s a good thing.”

The Bulldogs are 8-3 and coming off this win over South Walton in their second round playoff game last Friday. Coach Donaldson saying his team had a little extra pep for that one, given they had a bye in the first round, after surprisingly, getting in all ten of their scheduled regular season games.

“We loved it, it came at a good time. We ended up playing ten games in a row, which I would have never thought would have happened. But we ended up playing ten straight. So to get an open week and get some guys that were kind of nicked up, and get some rest and get off our feet for a day, was right on time I thought.”

Coach also saying there is a downside to their luck.

“On the flipside of that, you have more opportunities to get somebody hurt. And that just happened to us. So it depends on how you look at it.”

As the season has progressed, the Bulldogs have gained some serious momentum, particularly in the last month and a half.

“We started to come together about the midpoint of the year. Our coaching staff just did a great job of you know, having a commitment every day, all day, to try and be the best that we can be. You know we came off a loss on the road and our kids just decided to just hold each other accountable. Doing exactly what you’re supposed to do. So we just come away from the night, we certainly try to go week to week. And we just try to reach out goals, play to the best of our ability and just play our game,” said Coach Donaldson.

As the team prepares for the Jaguars, they hope to use their time wisely.

“We do have, we still have a commitment to throwing the football you know. We still can do some spread things when we feel like we need to. We’re lucky enough to have a senior quarterback that’s been in the game for awhile. He’s made some plays, and we’ve got some kids that have caught the ball. But we have a commitment to try to run the football. And we’re going to burn the clock and try to play our game,” said Coach Donaldson.

