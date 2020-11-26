Rutherford’s Jonathan Walker brings a new meaning to Special Teams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Rutherford High School junior Jonathan Walker brings a different meaning to the term “special teams.” Aside from excelling as a kicker on the varsity rams football team, Walker doubles as an inventor. His latest creation is a device to help the deaf and blind.

“Basically, there is a read write and display component to where someone can speak into the device, and through a system called refreshable braille, which basically is braille, but it can change the characters in real time. They can read what you’re saying on the computer that’s on the board, then they can actually type in braille how they want to respond to you.”

With the help of former classmate, Alex Johnson, the prototype is still in the works.

As for balancing a double life? Walker sees no problem.

“One of them is my sanctuary from the other, so say I’m stressed from schoolwork, then I can come out here and kick the football. Say I’m not having a good day, I can just work at home on my academics.”

Rutherford head football coach, Loren Tillman, says Walker is a coach’s dream.

“Always on time. Always working. Works hard. Academics are important, but so are his athletics”

Making the effort to help others on and off the field.

“Even at exam time, he will send a mass message out to the hudl team saying ‘Look, if someone needs some tutoring with this and that before final exams, just get with me. I’ll be glad to help you.’ Just like any coach, give me 40 of him and I’m happy.”

Looking to the future, Walker hopes to use his skills in his hometown.

“I have a lot more ideas that I want to work on to help people, especially communities like Panama City. Natural disasters are a pretty big problem here, like with Hurricane Michael, so I have a couple of ideas to try and mitigate the damage that hurricanes cause.”

Coach Tillman knows this is just the beginning.

“Who knows what he can achieve. It’s whatever he really sets his mind to, and this is what his goals are for his life, and it’s going to happen.”

On those fall Friday nights, Walker may have his eyes on the uprights but his future looks good.

