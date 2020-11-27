30A Thanksgiving Race goes virtual

ROSEMARY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

For many families around the country, many of their Thanksgiving traditions were canceled this year due to the coronavirus.

But in South Walton, the 30A 10k is still taking place... just in a different way.

“It’s unfortunate that we can’t have the same race we always do, normally our finish line looks a lot different than this on race morning, but obviously this year with the pandemic we did have to go virtual,” said Amy Stoyles, Co-Director, 30A 10k.

By signing up for the virtual 30-A 10-k, people can still get out and run Thanksgiving morning, no matter where they are and remain socially distant.

“I mean, you’ve got to have something to offset that second slice of pumpkin pie later today, right? And it’s a beautiful day, the sun is shining, it’s 70 degrees, how could you ask for better weather to go out and be active with your family,” said Stoyles.

Because the race is being held virtually, local charities are still benefiting from the sign-ups.

“We could not exist without these contributions from these groups,” said Bill Fletcher, Board Member, Children’s Advocacy Center.

Hillary Glenn, with the Point Washington Medical Clinic, says the support means a lot to them, especially after many of their fundraisers were canceled this year due to COVID-19.

“We weren’t able to have our big gala, which we would normally have over the full moon, the harvest moon that usually falls in September or October,” said Glenn.

Race co-director Karen Meadows said there is time to sign up for the 30A 10k through Sunday.

“Please just sign up and register for any of the events, we have a one mile, up to a 30-kilometer race,” said Meadows.

You can sign up on the 30A 10k website.

