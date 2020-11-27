Black Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar but we do have a quite a bit of clouds and fog starting off this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9am.

Visibility in many locations will be below a quarter mile this morning. Be sure to get your low beams on while driving in fog, and to take it slower. You may want to give yourself a five or ten minute head start if you have to be somewhere on time this morning in anticipation of slower travels.

Otherwise, it’s another mild and muggy start with temperatures getting going around 70° to start the day. With skies only turning to a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, we’ll see highs top out in the upper 70s for another warm afternoon.

We still have plenty of warmth and humidity, as well as, lift from a weak cold front to our north, to see scattered showers or thunderstorms return to the forecast today. They’ll be hit or miss this afternoon. So if you’re going out for any shopping throughout the day, go ahead and keep an umbrella nearby.

In fact, this frontal boundary remains stalled out across the Southeast and just to our north in Southern Alabama to provide more unsettled weather tonight on into Saturday before spawning a new low in the Western Gulf Saturday night on into Sunday. That area of low pressure and adjoining fronts could bring soaking showers and storms to our day Sunday depending on the position and timing of the fronts.

At this point, it’s looking likely we’ll need to plan for an indoor day on Sunday and be thankful if we wind up in the storm’s dry pocket between the warm front and cold front. Rain totals by Monday could reach up to 2″ for most.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies after dense morning fog. We’ll see a chance for a scattered shower or storm through the midday and afternoon. Highs today reach the upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has an unsettled weekend ahead with scattered hit or miss rain chances for Saturday, followed by likely rain chances on Sunday.

