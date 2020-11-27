Black Friday was in full swing at a few stores in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This year was a little different for Black Friday. People were wearing masks and only so many people could go into a store at a time.

“There’s mainly socially distancing, I have my mask,” Black Friday Shopper Grant Whiten said. “So, no, no worries whatsoever.”

And even with smaller crowds, one thing remained the same, the Black Friday deals.

“I was expecting probably a little more of a line,” Whiten said. “I thought I could just come back, so I went to Game Stop and there was quite a line there, so I came back here because I knew I wouldn’t have a chance over there.”

A chance at snagging two particular items were what most people at both Best Buy and Game Stop were hoping for.

“So I heard a rumor there was going to be PlayStation5′s here,” Whiten said.

“Well I came to get an Xbox,” Black Friday Shopper Eddie Dawson said.

“We’re here to get a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X,” Black Friday Shoppers Matthew and Patrick Sterrett said.

These Black Friday shoppers were stopping at nothing for a chance to get what they came for.

“And so I said yes and gave him the $800, and him and his mom and his sister got in the car and left,” Dawson said. “They gave me the ticket and I was the first in line and was able to get my son an Xbox. Now he’s going to be super stoked.”

“We decided to just stick in line to get it, and we did,” Sterrett said. “It was a long 12 hours and a bunch of sleeping issues. But it payed off, we finally got one.”

Some shoppers that didn’t wait in line for 12-hours or pay big bucks for a spot at the front of that line left empty handed, but they didn’t leave without a plea.

“Know that I try,” Whiten said. “Please, Sony, if you have a PS5 in stock, just give it to me. Please.”

