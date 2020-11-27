Advertisement

Chris Smith’s Lights

By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:46 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s that time of year again... it’s time for Chris Smith’s Lights! Do you have the best Christmas decorations on the block? Can Santa see your house from space? Submit photos or videos of your holiday lighting displays for a chance to be featured during Chief Meteorologist Chris Smith’s Forecast! Be sure to include your address in the description if you would like viewers to know the location and we can add them to our interactive map! Then, Watch NewsChannel 7 at 5, 6 and 10 for Chris Smith’s Lights!

Thanks as always to our sponsors and Merry Christmas!

