Dueling pianists move to Panhandle after Big Easy hits hard times

BLUE MOUNTAIN BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - They were tickling the ivory on Bourbon Street in New Orleans but weren’t laughing when the pandemic caused the Big Easy to hit on hard times. They are back pounding the sharps and flats hoping the chords they strike this time will resonate for a while.

David Butler and Nate Sangsland are doing so every Wednesday night at Redd’s Fueling Station in Blue Mountain Beach.

“David’s awesome!” said Sangsland. “He’s a pro; he’s been doing this forever.”

“It’s great,” said Butler. “Now I knew Nate from New Orleans actually. I’ve known Nate for about five, six years now.”

The pair came east from New Orleans separately. They played at competing piano bars, or as Sangsland puts it, dueling, dueling piano bars.

“He [Butler} was a Ticklers. I was at Spirits on Bourbon, literally three bars from each other,” said Sangsland.

They are as familiar with each other as they are with the white and black keys beneath their fingertips.

“The piano player community is a very kind of a tight-knit community,” said Butler. “And so we sort of have an idea of what the other person on the other side of the stage is going to do.”

They just happen to drop in on Redd’s Fueling Station on the same night, and as Stevie Wonder’s and Paul McCartney’s famous song says: came “together like ebony and ivory in perfect harmony.”

“It just worked out this little perfect storm of these guys showed up, they got on the stage together and I went, ‘Wow, this, this needs to happen,’” said Redd’s Fueling Station owner Redd Vizard.

“It’s been great out here,” said Butler. “We’re lucky to be out here playing, and we’re out here having fun every Wednesday.”

“People get up and jump up and can sing with us and be involved as well,” said Sangsland. “However, a lot of people come in and just request songs and have a great time.”

Vizard says they feature the only dueling pianos on 30A.

“They are friends and they have many musician friends in common, so that’s what made it work for me,” said Vizard. “I mean, I would not have hired them separately.”

So they seem to be in concert with one another, but how about with the crowd?

“We’re getting really good feedback,” said Vizard. “Now, this is a tough time of year, obviously. Everything slows down a little bit, but we’ve been still having a pretty decent crowd.”

“It’s been great. It’s been great all over the place,” said Butler. “Yeah, we’ve got a crowd right over there. They’re loving the country songs. I’ve been doing some Glen Campbell. I’ve been doing some Merle Haggard, but it could just as easily be Bon Jovi or Lizzo or something new like that.”

“Redd’s I think is, it’s a great vibe,” said Sangsland. “I mean, it’s like stepping back into the 50s, old movies and Redd herself is just an amazing singer, so, so talented.”

And we’re sure Redd is also tickled pink, or “Redd” in this case, to be working with Nate and Dave.

Redd’s Fueling Station will be closed the first two weeks of December, but the dueling pianos will return on December 16th and play every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. thereafter.

