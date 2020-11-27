Panama City Beach holiday tradition goes virtual

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Christmas in Panama City Beach is in a slightly different location this year.

The annual Beach Home for the Holidays event had its home in Aaron Bessant Park, but due to the pandemic, Visit Panama City Beach officials made other plans.

”Usually Beach Home for the Holidays brings in a larger crowd. In previous years, we have the free concert, the s’mores, and different activities for kids and families to enjoy. So, this year we wanted to do a smaller scale just to make sure we’re doing our part to keep visitors and residents safe,” Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said.

This year, the Christmas tree lighting was broadcasted over Facebook live with a virtual message from Mayor Mark Sheldon.

Christmas Tree Lighting Join us live as we kick-off the holiday season #RealFunBeach style and light up our 38 foot Christmas tree! 🎄 Posted by Visit Panama City Beach on Friday, November 27, 2020

Even though some holiday tradition has gone virtual, officials said the tradition of traveling to the beach is still very much in person.

”We have one of the fastest recovering destinations in the tourism industry,” Rudd said. ”We’ve seen a huge spike in short term reservations so those quick trips, quick getaways. People are coming down to enjoy the 27 miles of sugar-white sand beaches that we have.”

Tourists said they chose to come to our area because coronavirus numbers are lower here than in other places.

”I like going away for the holidays. I really do,” Brian Dunning, who is visiting from Pasco County, said. “Can’t be with family because of this COVID-19.”

As for future events, tourists will have to wait and see.

”We’re still taking events by a case-by-case basis and just seeing if it’s something that we can do in person or virtual,” Rudd said.

However, even if tradition goes virtual, officials believe the holiday magic will still attract folks to Panama City Beach.

