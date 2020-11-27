Advertisement

Panama City Beach holiday tradition goes virtual

By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Christmas in Panama City Beach is in a slightly different location this year.

The annual Beach Home for the Holidays event had its home in Aaron Bessant Park, but due to the pandemic, Visit Panama City Beach officials made other plans.

”Usually Beach Home for the Holidays brings in a larger crowd. In previous years, we have the free concert, the s’mores, and different activities for kids and families to enjoy. So, this year we wanted to do a smaller scale just to make sure we’re doing our part to keep visitors and residents safe,” Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said.

This year, the Christmas tree lighting was broadcasted over Facebook live with a virtual message from Mayor Mark Sheldon.

Christmas Tree Lighting

Join us live as we kick-off the holiday season #RealFunBeach style and light up our 38 foot Christmas tree! 🎄

Posted by Visit Panama City Beach on Friday, November 27, 2020

Even though some holiday tradition has gone virtual, officials said the tradition of traveling to the beach is still very much in person.

”We have one of the fastest recovering destinations in the tourism industry,” Rudd said. ”We’ve seen a huge spike in short term reservations so those quick trips, quick getaways. People are coming down to enjoy the 27 miles of sugar-white sand beaches that we have.”

Tourists said they chose to come to our area because coronavirus numbers are lower here than in other places.

”I like going away for the holidays. I really do,” Brian Dunning, who is visiting from Pasco County, said. “Can’t be with family because of this COVID-19.”

As for future events, tourists will have to wait and see.

”We’re still taking events by a case-by-case basis and just seeing if it’s something that we can do in person or virtual,” Rudd said.

However, even if tradition goes virtual, officials believe the holiday magic will still attract folks to Panama City Beach.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a line of about 40 people for Best Buy opened its doors.
Black Friday was in full swing at a few stores in Bay County
David Butler (left) and Nate Sangsland (right) duel it out on pianos at Redd's Fueling Station...
Dueling pianists move to Panhandle after Big Easy hits hard times
The normally bustling boardwalk is quiet, an indication of no special Black Friday preparations...
Black Friday preparations at Pier Park look different this year due to COVID-19
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
Five killed, 8-year-old lone survivor in Okaloosa County crash
Chris Smith's Lights
Chris Smith’s Lights

Latest News

Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
Five killed, 8-year-old lone survivor in Okaloosa County crash
The St. Andrews community in Panama City wasted no time getting into the Christmas spirit as...
Tree Lighting PKG
While Black Friday looked different this year, that didn't stop some locals from finding great...
Black Friday Shoppers PKG
We look at what the holiday season will look like for our area this year.
Holiday Season Tourism
Skip Bondur and his Stuff the Bus campaign are back in Bay County this year collecting toys for...
Stuff the Bus