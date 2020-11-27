Shore Dogs Grill host its 5th annual free Thanksgiving feast

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - Shore Dogs Grill in Panama City Beach hosted its 5th annual Thanksgiving feast Thursday.

”And It’s a lot of fun, you get to see a lot of people and I mean really get to see the community,” Volunteer, Lee J. Kinner said.

The event started around 3 p.m. at the Shore Dogs Grill brand new location on Thomas Drive. Everyone in the community was welcome to come out and eat. The traditional Thanksgiving dishes were served along with 12 smoked turkeys and four smoked hams.

”We also year are running meals to families that are unable to get out, possibly because of COVID, and older families who don’t want to get out around, ya know people,” Owner of Shore Dogs Grill, Kevin Simek said.

Kinner is the man who woke up at 4 a.m. to smoke the turkeys and hams and he told us Thanksgiving at Shore Dogs is no different than being at home for Thanksgiving.

”You’re around good people, a lot of couples, a lot of singles, and in this area of the community, it is just like home,” Kinner said.

Owner, of Shore Dogs Grill, Kevin Simek, tells us he loves hosting the event and giving back to a community he cares so much about.

”We just want to be able to know that our community knows that we are here. We are here for them ya know. They knock on our door we are going to open with open arms, ya know a community reaching out a community, a business that is trying to help out,” Simek said.

Last year, those who attended said all the food was completely gone by the end of the night.

The event also kicked off the grills Christmas Toy Drive, where new unwrapped toys were being collected.

