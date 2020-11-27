Stuff the Bus toy drive starts this weekend at the Lynn Haven Walmart

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s the season of gift giving, but for many Bay County families, 2020 has created financial hardships.

That’s why Skip Bondur, affectionately known as “Old Saint Skip,” is making sure no child is forgotten this holiday season.

“There are so many people in our community still putting back the pieces after the storm, and then on top of that what’s going on globally with the pandemic,” Bondur said.

The ninth annual Stuff the Bus toy drive is kicking off early this year, in hopes that it will raise more awareness in a year when some families need more help than ever.

“Bay County’s, in my opinion, has taken it harder than many communities, so we at Stuff the Bus feel like there’s no excuses, we’ve got to make sure we save Christmas for all the kids in Bay County,” Bondur said.

All you have to do to help is bring a new, unwrapped toy, shoes, or food to the bus, and the stuff the bus team will donate to Toys for Tots of Bay County.

“Everybody wants to be part of something bigger than themselves, and this is just an opportunity to do that, each year our drive affects thousands of kids, and the past two years since Hurricane Michael, our drives impacted close to 4,000 kids in our community,” Bondur said.

Bondur said for more than 4,000 kids in Bay County, this toy drive is part of the Christmas magic.

“It is us coming to do our little, so that no one has to do a lot, so we can share joy,” Bondur said.

The Stuff the Bus toy drive will once again spend 10 days at the 23rd Street Walmart starting December 6th.

