There are no days off for local first responders

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holiday’s don’t necessarily mean a day off if you’re a firefighter, police officer, or any other first responder.

Even on Thanksgiving, a firefighters’ day may look a little like this.

“So we got up, we’re on our second part of our 48-hour shifts,” said Panama City Beach Firefighter Garrett Jones. “We go ahead and pull out our ladder truck and do our daily checks. Daily checks for us is run the pump, check the aerial, make sure everything is still functioning as we checked it the day before.”

And for a police officer, it may just be another day that’s a little calmer.

“It’s a normal day, the streets are pretty quiet,” said Panama City Beach Police Corporal Nicholas Caligiure. “Some people are out.”

First responders here in Panama City Beach say their work-family has become their family away from home.

“It’s good I can’t complain,” said Caligiure. “I work with a lot of good people, we’re definitely a family.”

“The firehouse family is definitely the family away from home,” said Jones. “To me, it’s still really great to be here with them. It is still really good, and I’m thankful to spend time with them.”

These first responders are thankful they are able to serve the community, no matter what day it is.

“It’s an honor and a pleasure to be able to do this job every day that I come to work,” said Jones. “It does mean a lot even though today is a holiday, it’s an absolute honor and a pleasure to do it.”

“At the end of the day, when you sign up for this job it comes with the territory,” said Caligiure. “I wouldn’t have it any other way, I love it, wouldn’t change it, and I’m glad to be here.”

Fires and crimes don’t stop on holiday’s, and our first responders protect the community even on Thanksgiving.

