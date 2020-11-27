Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Warm and humid weather continues
By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:01 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The unseasonably warm and humid weather continues here in the panhandle w/lows tonight in the mid to upper 60s. Watch out for some patchy fog. On Friday, highs will reach the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be small, about 30%. The rain chances will increase a little Saturday with the main rain event coming Sunday with a 90% chance of storms and 2-3″ of rain. In the wake of that storm system will be the coldest air so far this season. By next week we will see freezing temps inland with mid 30s at the coast and highs only in the mid 50s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

