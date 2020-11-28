Advertisement

Five killed, 8-year-old lone survivor in Okaloosa County crash

Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 6am along Highway 85 just north of State Road 123 in Okaloosa County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a 58-year-old DeFuniak Springs man was heading south on Hwy 85, when for unknown reasons, his vehicle crossed the median and hit a sedan driven by a 19-year-old who was heading northbound.

Both men were killed, including several passengers.

A 55-year-old male from Crossville, Tennessee, and two females from Crestview were also killed. One was 39-year’s-old, the other was 49-year’s old. All four were in the vehicle with the DeFuniak Springs man.

There was only one survivor in Friday’s crash, an 8-year-old Crestview boy.

FHP troopers say this crash is still under investigation.

