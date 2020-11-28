Advertisement

St. Andrews is bringing Christmas cheer to the community with a 20-year-old tradition

By Dani Travis
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - One popular tradition has St. Andrews looking like a Christmas wonderland.

“It started out as just a little tree. You know, some neighbors got together and thought ‘oh, we’re just going to put a little tree in a park and it’ll be nice’ and it’s just grown into this,” said Barns-Tapscott.

The Historic St. Andrews Waterfront Partnership Executive Director Lisa Barnes-Tapscott said after Hurricane Michael blew down their original 25-foot tree, a local nursery donated a new tree in 2018. It was the focal point of Friday night’s official tree lighting at Oaks by the Bay Park. Hundreds showed to take in the sights. Friday night’s event was the first time since Hurricane Michael that the entire park has been illuminated and even the tiniest event-goers agree it’s spectacular.

“We like to see all the lights...and hot cocoa,” said one little boy.

“That you get to see the most beautiful Christmas lights and you get to enjoy time with your family,” said a little girl.

Barnes-Tapscott said they’re happy they can give back to the community after this tough year.

“I hope it brings peace to families. That they have a place they can go enjoy the lights, be outside and not have to worry about being inside with a mask,” said Barnes-Tapscott.

During the most wonderful time of year, Barnes-Tapscott said they hope everyone sees what a wonderful place St. Andrews is. If you missed the tree lighting Friday night, the lights will be on every single night through the New Year.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a line of about 40 people for Best Buy opened its doors.
Black Friday was in full swing at a few stores in Bay County
David Butler (left) and Nate Sangsland (right) duel it out on pianos at Redd's Fueling Station...
Dueling pianists move to Panhandle after Big Easy hits hard times
The normally bustling boardwalk is quiet, an indication of no special Black Friday preparations...
Black Friday preparations at Pier Park look different this year due to COVID-19
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
Five killed, 8-year-old lone survivor in Okaloosa County crash
Chris Smith's Lights
Chris Smith’s Lights

Latest News

Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
Five killed, 8-year-old lone survivor in Okaloosa County crash
The St. Andrews community in Panama City wasted no time getting into the Christmas spirit as...
Tree Lighting PKG
While Black Friday looked different this year, that didn't stop some locals from finding great...
Black Friday Shoppers PKG
We look at what the holiday season will look like for our area this year.
Holiday Season Tourism
Skip Bondur and his Stuff the Bus campaign are back in Bay County this year collecting toys for...
Stuff the Bus