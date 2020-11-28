Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Florida Highway Patrol officials say two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Washington County Friday night.

They say the crash occurred along Lucas Lake Road around 10:30 p.m.

Officials say the car was traveling east when it overturned while driving on a right curve in the road. They say the car traveled off the road and overturned into a tree.

The driver, a 34-year-old woman from Chipley, and a passenger, an 8-year-old boy from Chipley, both passed away.

Four other passengers, including an 11-year old boy, a 14-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, and a 6-year-old girl, were also all injured, two of them critical.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.