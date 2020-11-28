Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Big changes are coming to the panhandle this weekend. We will start off warm and humid with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Rain chances will be highest in the early AM and much lower the rest of the day. Saturday night will remain mild w/lows in the low to mid 60s. As we head through the day on Sunday we will see rain chances increase to 90% with 1-2″ of rain likely Sunday afternoon/evening. Highs will reach the low 70s Sunday. In the wake of the cold front the coldest air this season arrives and that will drop highs in the 50s next week with lows in the 20s/30s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

