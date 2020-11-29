Merry Main Street brings Christmas cheer to Downtown DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Merry Main Street is popping up in Downtown DeFuniak Springs. You can catch it every Saturday before Christmas comes.

“The initiative behind this is to bring people out and support these small businesses that are really the lifeblood of DeFuniak Springs,” said Executive Director of Main Street DeFuniak Chelsea Blaich.

Merry Main Street has over 50 vendor tents down Baldwin Avenue; featuring special guests including Santa and Mrs. Claus and some Disney characters.

Folks can also enjoy Christmas carolers and rides on the Choctaw Express Train.

Starting the holiday event on Small Business Saturday was the perfect fit.

“Small Business Saturday is our day, and it’s a day to just promote everybody in the community that comes out and supports local business and helps us keep the dream alive,” said Soiree owner Amanda Bierbaum.

With the pandemic, small businesses need more support now than ever.

“When COVID hit these small businesses really took a hit, and people are wanting to get out and give back and really put money back in to these businesses that have been here so long and are staples in this community,” said Blaich.

Not only does Merry Main Street bring Christmas cheer, but it also promotes the DeFuniak Springs community.

“Activity breeds activity, so anytime there is anything downtown that people can come to, it’s just going to help everybody,” said Bierbaum. “It’s a great way for people to be involved and support their local community.”

Lifting spirits and lifting up those who need it most.

“Christmas is a great way to lift spirits and have people in a good mood,” said Bierbaum. “We are all about making the Christmas spirit come alive. We don’t want any scrouges today.”

All Merry Main Street events are free to attend.

