Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We got about an inch of rain from storms that moved through this morning, and we’ll likely see another round tonight.

Showers will move through the majority of the Panhandle during the overnight hours tonight, ahead of storms associated with a cold front we will see impacts from a good portion of the day on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has the Panhandle under a marginal risk of severe weather tomorrow, and periods of heavy rain should be expected from around 11:00 am to Midnight. Following that, colder air filtering in behind the front will drop temperatures significantly for next week, with lows approaching freezing by Tuesday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

