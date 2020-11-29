Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We got about an inch of rain from storms that moved through this morning, and we’ll likely see another round tonight.

Showers will move through the majority of the Panhandle during the overnight hours tonight, ahead of storms associated with a cold front we will see impacts from a good portion of the day on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has the Panhandle under a marginal risk of severe weather tomorrow, and periods of heavy rain should be expected from around 11:00 am to Midnight. Following that, colder air filtering in behind the front will drop temperatures significantly for next week, with lows approaching freezing by Tuesday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
Five killed, 8-year-old lone survivor in Okaloosa County crash
Officials say the crash occurred along Lucas Lake Road around 10:30 p.m.
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Washington County
Friday night's event was the first time since Hurricane Michael that the entire park has been...
St. Andrews is bringing Christmas cheer to the community with a 20-year-old tradition
Chris Smith's Lights
Chris Smith’s Lights
There was a line of about 40 people for Best Buy opened its doors.
Black Friday was in full swing at a few stores in Bay County

Latest News

SATURDAY EVENING WX 11-28-2020
SATURDAY EVENING WX 11-28-2020
Warm weather will give way to wet weather by the end of the weekend
Weekend Forecast
Warm weather will give way to wet weather by the end of the weekend
Friday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels talking about this morning's foggy conditions.
Black Friday Forecast