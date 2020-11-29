Advertisement

Small Business Saturday gives local shops a boost

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

In a year when online Black Friday sales jumped 30 percent, local businesses are offering deals to bring in customers.

Despite the pandemic, co-owner of Board and Brush Courtney Dickerson said they saw a lot of customers.

“There’s getting to be a lot more awareness for small businesses, and people are wanting to come out and support us because it has been a difficult and challenging year with COVID-19,” said Dickerson.

At the clothing shop Sage, in Downtown Panama City, they were offering sales to attract more in-person customers.

“Everyone who’s been in today has said that they were on a mission to shop small, so they came downtown to support all the local businesses and I’m really thankful for that, that people made that their mission today,” said Ann Marie Shores, who works at Sage.

Some experts estimate 160,000 small businesses have shut down due to the pandemic.

But here in our area, new shops are popping up around Downtown Panama City.

“The feedback has been fantastic, they’re just excited that there’s something different to do downtown and that it is a small business and that it’s nice to be able to support something and get something unique and different than what you would find at the box stores,” said Dickerson.

