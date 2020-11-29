Tis the season for the Youth Holiday Bowl

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Out at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex, Prospects by Sports Illustrated set up camp for the weekend hosting the Youth Holiday Bowl with 6U through 14U teams from all over the country.

The event serves as not only a football tournament, but a bowl game qualifier for the National Championship in December also at the complex.

“Just think about it like the NCAA. You have all your bowl games, those who win the bowl games, get to play in the National Championship. Same type of format. Once they win here, then they get an invite because the National Championship is invite only. Once they get that invite, they come here and play other teams from across the country as well,” said Executive Director, Ace Carney.

To keep up with the action, SkyCorp Network, a company started and run by 12-year-old Alex Gregory, is flying drones and broadcasting the games on their Youtube page.

