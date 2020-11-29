Advertisement

Tis the season for the Youth Holiday Bowl

By Julia Daniels
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Out at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex, Prospects by Sports Illustrated set up camp for the weekend hosting the Youth Holiday Bowl with 6U through 14U teams from all over the country.

The event serves as not only a football tournament, but a bowl game qualifier for the National Championship in December also at the complex.

“Just think about it like the NCAA. You have all your bowl games, those who win the bowl games, get to play in the National Championship. Same type of format. Once they win here, then they get an invite because the National Championship is invite only. Once they get that invite, they come here and play other teams from across the country as well,” said Executive Director, Ace Carney.

To keep up with the action, SkyCorp Network, a company started and run by 12-year-old Alex Gregory, is flying drones and broadcasting the games on their Youtube page.

You can check that out at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOWIth0oCDbKa5HeBVXar8w

Link to the National Championship: https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fthepinnaclenationals.com%2f&c=E,1,p6Hx3QywaqLl5FK_pk5_JxRXhNqk-2r7sEYjIDxog3zXGdThODN7MPADgxVOOaGyT5J1SmMpizCXW76sJi6oOmpG8f0qBBncUvGrHNfA3qXKdi4,&typo=1

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
Five killed, 8-year-old lone survivor in Okaloosa County crash
Officials say the crash occurred along Lucas Lake Road around 10:30 p.m.
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Washington County
Friday night's event was the first time since Hurricane Michael that the entire park has been...
St. Andrews is bringing Christmas cheer to the community with a 20-year-old tradition
Chris Smith's Lights
Chris Smith’s Lights
There was a line of about 40 people for Best Buy opened its doors.
Black Friday was in full swing at a few stores in Bay County

Latest News

Area High School Playoffs/Scores/Highlights
Area High School Playoffs/Scores/Highlights
Sports
Area High School Football Playoffs/Scores/Highlights
Marianna moves on to region final; defeat South Walton 48-31
Marianna prepares for a fast-paced Gadsden team
The junior kicker at Rutherford excels both in the classroom and on the field.
Rutherford’s Jonathan Walker brings a new meaning to Special Teams