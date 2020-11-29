Advertisement

Work Week Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A cold blast is in store for the start of the work week.

After the storms move through the region tonight, cold air filtering in behind will drop is in temperatures into the upper 50s for Monday. Even colder conditions are in store for Tuesday, and a slight warmup is in store following that ahead of our next front arriving on Thursday.

Today is the last day of Hurricane Season, and no threats exist for us here along the Panhandle.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Weekend Forecast