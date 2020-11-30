Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues man clinging to capsized boat 86 miles off Florida coast

By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) - A 62-year-old man was rescued Sunday after hanging on to his capsized boat well off the Florida coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Stuart Bee was found alive 86 miles east of Port Canaveral, Florida, clinging to the bow of his vessel.

“Saving lives at sea is our highest calling,” U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville commanding officer Capt. Mark Vlaun said. “This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community.”

Bee was reported missing on Saturday after departing on his 32-foot Sting Ray motorboat Friday and never returning.

The Coast Guard dispatched an aircrew and issued an Enhanced Group Calling to mariners in the area to help find Bee, and he was later spotted by crew members aboard the motor vessel Angeles.

Bee was able to climb aboard a Coast Guard vessel and was returned safely to shore.

