Florida State football cancels matchup with Duke

Florida State freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy, who started last Saturday for the Seminoles...
Florida State freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy, who started last Saturday for the Seminoles against NC State, is done for the season, head coach Mike Norvell announced on Wednesday.(Florida State Athletics)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Florida State football has canceled their game against Duke set for December 5, 2020.

Issues with COVID-19, injuries and opt-outs leaves only 44 scholarship players to take the field with some position groups being completely depleted.

The Blue Devil matchup was the last game on the Noles schedule, though the Virginia or Clemson games could be rescheduled for Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

