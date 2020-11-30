Florida State football cancels matchup with Duke

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Florida State football has canceled their game against Duke set for December 5, 2020.

Issues with COVID-19, injuries and opt-outs leaves only 44 scholarship players to take the field with some position groups being completely depleted.

The Blue Devil matchup was the last game on the Noles schedule, though the Virginia or Clemson games could be rescheduled for Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

