Great ways to enjoy winter during a pandemic

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
(CNN) - Traveling, dining out and holiday parties might not the best idea this year as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, but there are still plenty of fun ways you and your family can enjoy this winter season.

Get your holiday baking on. Instead of just watching the Great British Baking Show, have a mini one of your own! Whip up the classic flavors of the holidays or recreate old family favorites.

Start crafting. Maybe you spent the longer hours at home this spring and summer working on projects in your yard, so now is a great time to turn your attention to crafts or updates you wanted to work on in your house.

Send care packages. Put some of that baking and crafting to good use. Put together care packages for loved ones you can’t get together with this year, and for charities helping those in need.

Participate in individual outdoor sports. Skiing, snowboarding, snow shoeing are all great ways to get outside and get your heart rate up. Plus, you can still practice social distancing.

Have a holiday movie marathon at home. There’s no shortage of festive films and shows on cable and streaming platforms. Grab some hot chocolate and see how many you can tick off your list.

