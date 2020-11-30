Local restaurants continue to recover during the pandemic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s no secret the restaurant industry took a hard hit from the pandemic. Almost every restaurant in one way or another had to shut down a few months back.

At Shore Dogs Grill, owner Kevin Simek relocated the restaurant during the pandemic. He said the task was tough but the community stepped up to help keep the business afloat.

“Once we were able to reopen, we had had such a good local following, friends and family, it really helped us out. they made it a point to keep us going and get the bills paid,” Simek said.

Over at Patches Pub in Panama City Beach, owner Vince Grenier said it was a struggle adjusting to the new protocols but once the business and the community got used to it, the restaurant started to recover.

“As people got used to the carryout and takeout, we actually started doing very well,” Grenier said.

As far as keeping things sanitized and following new safety protocols, restaurant owners say they will probably continue to implement the changes even after the pandemic.

“It is going to change a lot of things for the future, once we are out of this thing completely, hopefully, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, God willing. We will not stop what we are doing now, this is going to be the norm,” Simek said.

Another problem to come from COVID-19 is restaurants are producing more trash.

“The worst thing about this pandemic, it is generating a lot more trash,” Simek said.

But even though the pandemic has brought more negatives than positives, both restaurant owners say they have survived this far if it wasn’t for the support of the community.

“It is a small business, it is the mom and pop and it is really what makes your economy grow in the area, you know hiring people, and that is the important thing, supporting your local community,” Grenier said.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.