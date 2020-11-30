Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start now on radar after last night’s storms rolled through. Clouds are still hanging tough early on. We’ll gradually watch those disperse a bit more throughout the day today.

Dress warmly! It’s certainly much cooler out this morning as we’re falling into the 50s to start. Temperatures will largely fluctuate around the 50s throughout the day today. But that’s just the beginning of the chill that sets in for the next several days.

Breezy northerly winds are setting in as a pair of cold fronts move through. The first came with last night’s storms and has brought our temperatures down into the 50s for today. The next comes through tonight and drops temperatures down into the low 30s for overnight lows! In fact, we’re looking at our first freeze across the Panhandle tonight, and if not tonight then we’ll get another chance tomorrow night!

A Freeze Warning will go into effect tonight through Tuesday morning, largely for those away from the coast. Anyone within a couple miles of the coast will stay just above the freezing point most likely. However, you may still want to cover any sensitive vegetation and bring in the outdoor pets.

We’ll get plenty of sunshine to open up in our skies heading into the midweek. But it will be cold sunshine as highs on Tuesday struggle to reach the low 50s. A gradual increase in temperatures head our way for the late week as highs reach the upper 50s Wednesday to mid 60s by Thursday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies gradually decrease to mostly sunny skies by the day’s end. Highs today largely fluctuate around the low 50s inland to mid to upper 50s on the coast. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in some colder temperatures for tonight and tomorrow before a gradual rebound heads our way into the mid to late week.

