“Stuff the Bus” sees successful first weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The ninth annual “Stuff the Bus” toy drive campaign got started a little early this year.

Skip Bondur and his bus were parked in front of the Lynn Haven Walmart over the weekend to collect toys, food, and shoes for those in need.

Bondur said they started taking donations on Black Friday and the amount they received has gone above and beyond their expectations.

He said while he is always ready to give back to the community, he’s felt an even stronger need this holiday season.

“I’ve told people all year long I’ve felt more pressure to come through this year than I ever have in years past,” said Bondur. “We still haven’t recovered from Hurricane Micahel as a community and then to have the pandemic right on the back end of it, it’s been a struggle for us.”

He also says this year will also mark a special milestone for the toy drive.

“We will actually collect our 100,000th toy for Bay County kids and you could be the one,” said Bondur. “If somebody were to bring a toy, they could be the one to bring the 100,000th toy for Bay County kids and we’re going to have a huge celebration for that person and an amazing price package so we’re excited.’

If you were not able to donate this weekend the bus will be at the Walmart on 23rd Street in Panama City starting December 6th.

