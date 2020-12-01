Advertisement

Annual Stuff the Bus Toy Drive underway, to see special milestone this year

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A local man is once again on a mission to give back to area children this holiday season. He joined us at the station live on NewsChannel 7 Today with more.

The 9th Annual Stuff the Bus Toy Drive got started a little early this year, kicking off in front of the Lynn Haven Walmart on Black Friday. Organizer Skip Bondur says the amount received so far has gone above and beyond expectations.

For those who were not able to donate during the drive’s kickoff, Bondur says the bus will be at the Walmart on 23rd Street in Panama City starting December 6 at 5 p.m. New, unwrapped toys, clothes, and food are being accepted.

Bondur adds that this year will also mark a special milestone for the toy drive: its 100,000th toy collected.

“If somebody were to bring a toy, they could be the one to bring the 100,000th toy for Bay County kids and we’re going to have a huge celebration for that person and an amazing price package so we’re excited,” he said.

For more information, watch Paris’s full interview.

