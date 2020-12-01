Changes to Bay County Christmas events amid pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

With the start of the holiday season comes cheer and changes due to the coronavirus.

One of those being the cancellation of the annual Christmas tree lighting at the Bay County Government Center.

“The crowd tends to be a little bit large,” said Bay County Director of Communications Valerie Sale. “So, rather than risk having an event where people are not entirely safe, we decided to postpone it this year and have it again next year.”

County officials say even without the ceremony, the decorations will stay up for all to enjoy this holiday season.

“They’ll be available for everyone to see through the New Year,” said Sale. “So, you still have an opportunity to come and get your picture taken in front of the tree and we certainly encourage people to come and take a look at them.”

Some traditions are still on the calendar though, including the annual Christmas parades in Panama City and Panama City Beach.

For this year’s Beach parade, members of the Optimist Club of the Beaches say they ask floats to not throw candy as they head along a different and more open route.

“We wanted to keep everybody out of the confined space of Pier Park so we’re going to be doing it down Front Beach Road,” said Optimist Club of the Beaches President Zachary VanDyke. “It’ll be Nautilus Road to Powell Adams Road going west.”

Officials with Panama City Jaycees say its downtown Christmas parade will look similar to years past but will get started a little earlier and with added safety precautions.

“This year the parade will start at 6:15 [p.m.],” said Panama City Jaycees President Scessalie Austin. “We’re trying to get started a little earlier because last year the parade ran really late. We’re asking people to wear masks and social distance themselves if at all possible.”

Both parades are scheduled for Saturday, December 5th.

