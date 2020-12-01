Advertisement

Changes to Bay County Christmas events amid pandemic

Amid the pandemic, some Bay County Christmas events are going through changes or are canceled...
Amid the pandemic, some Bay County Christmas events are going through changes or are canceled altogether.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

With the start of the holiday season comes cheer and changes due to the coronavirus.

One of those being the cancellation of the annual Christmas tree lighting at the Bay County Government Center.

“The crowd tends to be a little bit large,” said Bay County Director of Communications Valerie Sale. “So, rather than risk having an event where people are not entirely safe, we decided to postpone it this year and have it again next year.”

County officials say even without the ceremony, the decorations will stay up for all to enjoy this holiday season.

“They’ll be available for everyone to see through the New Year,” said Sale. “So, you still have an opportunity to come and get your picture taken in front of the tree and we certainly encourage people to come and take a look at them.”

Some traditions are still on the calendar though, including the annual Christmas parades in Panama City and Panama City Beach.

For this year’s Beach parade, members of the Optimist Club of the Beaches say they ask floats to not throw candy as they head along a different and more open route.

“We wanted to keep everybody out of the confined space of Pier Park so we’re going to be doing it down Front Beach Road,” said Optimist Club of the Beaches President Zachary VanDyke. “It’ll be Nautilus Road to Powell Adams Road going west.”

Officials with Panama City Jaycees say its downtown Christmas parade will look similar to years past but will get started a little earlier and with added safety precautions.

“This year the parade will start at 6:15 [p.m.],” said Panama City Jaycees President Scessalie Austin. “We’re trying to get started a little earlier because last year the parade ran really late. We’re asking people to wear masks and social distance themselves if at all possible.”

Both parades are scheduled for Saturday, December 5th.

For more information on the Jaycees Parade click here.

For more information on the Optimist Club parade click here.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the crash occurred along Lucas Lake Road around 10:30 p.m.
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Washington County
Five people were killed in a traffic crash Friday morning on Highway 85 in Okaloosa County.
Five killed, 8-year-old lone survivor in Okaloosa County crash
Restaurant recovery from the pandemic
Local restaurants continue to recover during the pandemic
Stuart Bee, 62, was rescued after clinging to his vessel more than 80 miles from the Florida...
Coast Guard rescues man clinging to capsized boat 86 miles off Florida coast
Family dogs Willow and Rocky were found dead, covered in holly, near a spot that’s often used...
2 dogs found shot, tied with Christmas lights in Tennessee

Latest News

One man is lighting up Bay County for Christmas to help those in need.
Lynn Haven man uses his Christmas lights show to help local nonprofits
Freezing temperatures return for the first time since February
Monday Evening Forecast
Freezing temperatures return for the first time since February
Monday Evening Forecast
NO SHELTER AVAILABLE FOR MEN
Homeless without shelter during overnight freeze