FDA approves new generation of pacemakers and defibrillators

Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - With almost half of the population of the United States having some form of heart disease, new treatments are always being developed to extend life expectancy.

One of the most significant improvements has been a new generation of pacemakers and implantable cardiac defibrillators know as the Cobalt XT.

Dr. Joey Trantham of Cardiovascular Institute was one of the first electro-physiologists to implant the newly approved devices at the Northwest Florida Surgery Center.

New features include algorithms that learn and adapt treatments to control heart rhythms, improved battery chemistry and almost real-time monitoring of your condition. That ability also allows the doctors to intervene and treat the patient, thereby reducing hospitalizations.

The new technology constantly monitors the patient’s condition using Bluetooth technology to connect to your smartphone or tablet.

“The new technology is Bluetooth linked to your smartphone or smart tablet and monitors you 24/7/365, because most of us keep our phones on us pretty much 24 /7/ 365, and has the ability to report information on an ongoing basis,” Dr. Trantham said.

The app on your phone sends your heart data straight to your doctor’s office in almost real-time and may reduce the need for an office visit.

