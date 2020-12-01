Advertisement

Florida Panhandle set to feel freezing temperatures

Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - As December approaches, so does some of the coldest weather of the season. Some areas will hit below freezing temperatures overnight.

Officials say that animals and plants are going to be the most vulnerable things to protect. They suggest bringing in pets to a more tolerable temperature. Because of the area we live in, many people also have plants that are not native and are subject to damage from the cold temperatures.

“We recommend that you use a cloth rather than plastic,” Julie McConnell, University of Florida, IFAS Extension, said. “If you use plastic laying on the plant, it can do some damage. It also may trap too much heat. If you use something like a bed sheet or a piece of burlap, or some other kind of fabric material, it’s going to be ideal.”

It’s also recommended those coverings be removed during daylight hours to prevent overheating the plants. Re-cover them just before nightfall.

