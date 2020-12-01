Florida passes 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

Florida has 1,008,166 cases reported. There are 991,910 cases involving Florida residents and 16,256 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 18,916 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 8,543 cases. This includes 8,207 residents and 336 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 157 people have died from the virus and 445 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 34 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 8,993 cases. This includes 8,895 residents, one resident not in Florida, and 97 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 160 people have died from the virus. 428 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 55 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 3,715 cases. 3,350 of the cases are residents and 365 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 37 deaths from the virus and 158 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, five people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,536 cases. 1,521 are residents and 15 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 26 people have died in the county and 96 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 12 people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 1,169 cases. There are 1,149 residents and 20 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been 15 deaths reported and 46 hospitalizations. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are two people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 3,903 cases. There are 3,851 local cases and 52 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 105 years-old. There have been 94 deaths and 226 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 24 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 875 cases, 873 are residents and two are non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 22 people have died and 41 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 1,068 cases. They are 1,054 residents and 14 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 96 years-old. There have been 19 deaths and 62 hospitalizations reported. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 830 cases. There are 819 residents and 11 non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 87. Four deaths have been reported. 10 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no one in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 603 cases of COVID-19. 602 are residents and one non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 88 years-old. 14 people have died and 16 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 2:16 p.m. Tuesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 36 available adult ICU beds out of the 153 beds reported for our area. They also report three of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

