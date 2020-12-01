Advertisement

Flu shot clinic to help Walton County practice for when COVID-19 vaccine becomes available

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the initiatives of the Department of Health is to get as many people vaccinated for the flu as possible. The method they’re using to do that, will also help them practice for when the COVID-19 vaccine is available.

Pending good weather, Monday, December 7, there will be a drive thru flu shot clinic at Gene Hurley park in DeFuniak Springs.

You can show up without an appointment, but it’s only available to people 19 years or older and limited to the first 200 people.

Once you get there, you will be registered, asked a few questions about allergies, given the flu shot, and then held for 15 minutes to check on if there are any side-effects.

Walton County Department of Health Director Holly Holt said this exercise is important for the health of citizens.

“It’s very important that we go through each process because we need to know, are they allergic to anything that would keep us from giving the flu vaccination and eventually the COVID vaccination as that process comes about, and then at the very end to make sure that they have not had an allergic reaction before they leave the site,” Holt said.

In Bay County, Department of Health officials said they have already done their point of dispense practices with the flu shot earlier this fall.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NO SHELTER AVAILABLE FOR MEN
Homeless without shelter during overnight freeze
One man is lighting up Bay County for Christmas to help those in need.
Lynn Haven man uses his Christmas lights show to help local nonprofits
From Left to Right: Joseph Eldridge, Allison Harrison, Tonia Harrison, and Nikki Harrison.
Four arrested in child molestation case
Officials say the crash occurred along Lucas Lake Road around 10:30 p.m.
Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Washington County
Stuart Bee, 62, was rescued after clinging to his vessel more than 80 miles from the Florida...
Coast Guard rescues man clinging to capsized boat 86 miles off Florida coast

Latest News

Panama City leaders held a public meeting on the future of Baker Court.
Panama City holds public meeting on future of Baker Court
If you're depending on a space heater, well there can sometimes be a problem with those too.
As the cold weather hits, heating your house can be dangerous
It's been almost two weeks since six vacationers were stuck at the top of the Pier Park...
The SkyWheel at Pier Park remains dark
A freezing warning is again in effect for the panhandle
Tuesday Evening Forecast
A freezing warning is again in effect for the panhandle
Tuesday Evening Forecast