Flu shot clinic to help Walton County practice for when COVID-19 vaccine becomes available

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the initiatives of the Department of Health is to get as many people vaccinated for the flu as possible. The method they’re using to do that, will also help them practice for when the COVID-19 vaccine is available.

Pending good weather, Monday, December 7, there will be a drive thru flu shot clinic at Gene Hurley park in DeFuniak Springs.

You can show up without an appointment, but it’s only available to people 19 years or older and limited to the first 200 people.

Once you get there, you will be registered, asked a few questions about allergies, given the flu shot, and then held for 15 minutes to check on if there are any side-effects.

Walton County Department of Health Director Holly Holt said this exercise is important for the health of citizens.

“It’s very important that we go through each process because we need to know, are they allergic to anything that would keep us from giving the flu vaccination and eventually the COVID vaccination as that process comes about, and then at the very end to make sure that they have not had an allergic reaction before they leave the site,” Holt said.

In Bay County, Department of Health officials said they have already done their point of dispense practices with the flu shot earlier this fall.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.